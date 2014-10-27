Feeling Stale? Read This Pastry Book

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their all-time top picks.

The Chef: Chris Ford

The Book: Siete: The Seven Masters of Modern Spanish Patisserie, by Spanish Patisserie Masters (2010)

“For some reason I always go back to that book,” says Ford. “It blew me out of the water. Whenever I’m feeling stale I go in there. Not for ideas, more for inspiration. Sometimes you’re stuck in the kitchen for so long, or stuck in a city that doesn’t breed exciting food venues to check out. I look at that and it gets my blood flowing in the brain.”

