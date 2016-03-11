Feel Guilty About Eating That Easter Bunny? You’re Not Alone

For most of us, the only dilemma in eating chocolate Easter bunnies is whether to start with the ears or leave them for last (since we all agree they’re the best part). But for 20 percent of the population, the idea of eating an animal-shaped candy at all—ears first or not—is just too much to bear.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Opinion Research Corporation, one out of five people feel guilty about eating chocolate that looks like an animal. You might think that number would match up with the country’s vegetarian population, but according to Vegetarian Times, just 3.2 percent of the people in America identify as vegetarian. So, somewhere out there is a group of people who have no problem eating juicy steaks but will pass on a chocolate Easter bunny out of guilt.

Full disclosure: The study was funded by Frito-Lay as part of their ad campaign for Cheetos Sweetos, which the company is billing as an alternative Easter sweet that’s not shaped like an animal.