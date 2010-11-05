Favorite 2010 Cookbook #1: Radically Simple by Rozanne Gold

© Courtesy of Rodale

The end of the year is my favorite time in the food world because of the overwhelming influx of inspiring cookbooks. Over the next few weeks, I will write up some of my new favorites.



I’ve always loved the 1-2-3 cookbooks by Rozanne Gold — the series is filled with clever recipes that only use three ingredients. That’s why I was thrilled to see her latest cookbook Radically Simple. In it, she looks at the entire world of flavors, often recombining them in fascinating ways to make recipes that might seem gimmicky until you try them. For example, in Smoked & Fresh Salmon En Chemise she wraps fresh salmon in slivers of smoked salmon before blasting the fillets in a hot oven. The fish takes on this rich bacon-like note and is delicious with the tangy tomatillo-herb sauce she serves on the side.



Other recipes are pared back to a small list of superflavorful ingredients: Her Chicken Thighs with Rosemary and Two Paprikas (sweet Hungarian and smoked Spanish) is a perfect weeknight dish. Besides the minced garlic that’s rubbed all over the thighs, the recipe only contains the ingredients in the title but tastes amazingly complex.

This is the book I'll be pulling off the shelf the next time I'm stuck in a cooking rut.



