The Fastest Way to Chill Wine

Don’t you think having to wait an hour for a wine to chill in the fridge is a pain? Here’s a secret to cooling down a bottle of wine: Submerge it in ice water. The temperature will drop much faster than if you place it in a fridge or even the freezer. If you can bring the water temperature below 32 degrees, so much the better. That secret, long practiced in restaurants, means salting the water, and periodically swirling the dunked bottle. A gel sleeve around a bottle placed in the freezer also works quickly. The wine will be cold in less than 20 minutes.

