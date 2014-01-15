Fast Vegan Black Bean Chili with Malbec

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

This chili is dead simple—it’s really just spiced black beans that are delicious served with brown rice or corn bread or even half of a roasted sweet potato. Many vegetarian chili recipes call for tomatoes but I leave them out; I find that they overwhelm the flavor of the spices. To give this vegan chili its tangy kick, I add a little vinegar instead.

Since I created this chili to pair with red wine (a juicy style of Malbec is a good match), it’s pretty mild, with all of the heat coming from a mellow pure chile powder. If you prefer something spicier, add a bit of cayenne—and maybe serve the chili with beer!

Fast Vegan Black Bean Chili

Total: 30 MIN

6 servings

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large red onion, cut into medium dice (about 3 cups)

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons dried New Mexico chile powder, ancho chile powder or other mild chile powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Four 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed

2 cups vegetable broth or water

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more for seasoning

1 tablespoon tahini

Cilantro leaves, sliced scallion greens and sesame seeds, for garnish

1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened and just starting to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the salt and spices and cook over moderate heat for 1 minute.

2. Stir in the beans and the broth and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans and the broth are flavorful and the chili has thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and the tahini and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, until the vinegar loses its bite and the tahini melts.

3. Transfer the chili to bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves, scallion greens and sesame seeds and serve, passing more vinegar at the table.

Serve With Brown rice, corn bread or sweet potatoes.

Wine A fruity Malbec, like Yellow & Blue.

One Serving 382 cal, 12 gm fat, 1.3 gm sat fat, 51 gm carb, 15 gm fiber, 15 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

