Fast Lesson: Whole Grains Every Day

A brief story in today's New York Times says a new study is making a stronger connection between whole grains and cardiovascular health, but fewer than 1 in 10 adults eat enough of them. It's true that many whole grains take longer than a half hour to cook, making them seemingly difficult to add to a quick Tuesday night dinner. But in Whole Grains Every Day, Every Way, the whole grains book I wrote about last week, author Lorna Sass teaches readers the secret to eating whole grains every day: Make enough for more than one meal. Cooked grains can be kept in the refrigerator for up to one week and can easily be reheated or thrown into soups or stir-fries. Cooked whole grains also freeze well for a month or two and can be quickly thawed in the microwave. And if even that seem unrealistic, don’t forget that there’s always popcorn—a whole grain that can be ready to go right out of the bag.