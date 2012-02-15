Fast Indian: Chicken Masala

February 15, 2012

 

 Green Chicken Masala

By adopting the design-your-own model used by national chains like Subway and Chipotle, some Indian restaurant owners hope to turn curries and roti into popular fast food, reports the New York Times. “We realize that some of this food can be intimidating to non-Indian consumers,” explains Sanjay Kansagra, the owner of Chutney’s in Cambridge, MA, “so we put them in control of their meal.” For those who would rather learn about the cuisine by doing, cooking Indian food can also be quick and easy. This Green Chicken Masala recipe by Vikram Sunderam is a simplified version of a traditionally slow-cooked Indian classic that’s ready in just 45 minutes.

 

