A Fast and Red Wine–Friendly Chicken Noodle Soup

Some Asian noodle soups like ramen and pho often take days to make well, so I usually leave them to the experts. When I’m craving a brothy soup, I usually cheat (a lot) and just add some noodles, leftover meat or tofu and a few Asian-y garnishes to a decent homemade chicken stock. Here, the earthy flavors of soba (buckwheat noodles) and red miso make this delicious with a light-bodied red wine like Beaujolais, or if you’re feeling adventurous, try a funky Poulsard from the Jura.

Chicken Soup with Soba, Red Miso and Meyer Lemon

Total: 20 MIN

4 Servings

1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth

4 ounces soba noodles

1/4 cup red miso

1 tablespoon Meyer lemon juice

1 cup rotisserie chicken breast or other cooked chicken breast, warm or at room temperature

Thinly sliced scallion greens, for garnish

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. In a medium pot, bring the broth to a simmer.

2. Add the noodles to the boiling water and cook until al dente, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain the noodles, and using tongs, transfer them to bowls.

3. Meanwhile, ladle 1 cup of the broth into a heatproof bowl and whisk in the miso. Return the miso-broth to the pot and cook until hot, but not boiling. Add the lemon juice.

4. Top the noodles with the chicken. Ladle the hot broth on top of the noodles, garnish with the scallions and serve.

Wine 2012 Terres Dorées Beaujolais l’Ancien Vieilles Vignes or 2012 Tissot Arbois Poulsard Vieilles Vignes

One serving 380 cal, 5.7 gm fat, 1.2 gm sat fat, 50 gm carb, 3 gm fiber, 30 gm protein.

