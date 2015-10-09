Fashion Designer Nicole Miller's Top Entertaining Tips and Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

You might know Nicole Miller for her eponymous clothing line featuring bright prints and patterns, but the fashion designer also loves to throw theme dinner parties and is an avid collector of art. On October 13, Miller will co-host The Art of Food with star chef Michael White, an exciting new event that perfectly combines her love of both food and art. Twenty-five New York City chefs and restaurants including Café Boulud, The Meatball Shop and Shake Shack will create dishes inspired by upcoming auction items from Southeby's. "Not only did I love the concept of pairing food with art, but the event is important to me because it benefits the nonprofit Citymeals-on-Wheels," says Miller. Food & Wine caught up with Miller to chat about her favorite drinks, entertaining tips and more.

Epic French Food Experience

I’ll always remember La Mère Brazier in Lyon, France. I went back three times and had the quenelles. They were the most divine quenelles ever and I still dream about them.

Favorite Drinks

For a fancy cocktail, I like a negroni, but when I go out, I drink by association. At Nobu, I have saketinis; at Indochine, I have cosmos. Other than that, I love chardonnay.

The Secret to Entertaining

I love to have theme dinners featuring a signature cocktail—for a Frida Kahlo dinner, we made a pineapple margarita with jalapeño. I always like seated dinners; it’s nice not to have to scramble for a seat.

Fridge Staples

Parmesan, black squid ink, bottarga and guanciale—I must have some Italian in me!

Guilty Pleasure

I can never say no to a potato chip.

Signature Dish

I love to make a bouillabaisse with saffron and a little Pernod thrown in at the end. There is so much fresh seafood in the Hamptons; it’s nice to have so many different kinds all together.

Favorite Thanksgiving Tradition

I always make Paul Prudhomme’s Cajun cornbread stuffing. It’s really spicy because it has Andouille sausage and lots of Tabasco in it. It has become a favorite of everyone who’s had it.

