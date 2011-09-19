Farmer Fundraiser Dinners in Vermont

© Andrea Todd

Super star home cook Andrea Todd in the kitchen.While the New York food community continues to support the farms that suffered damage in the wake of Hurricane Irene, in hard-hit northern New England, entrepreneurial home cook Andrea Todd is galvanizing support in Burlington, Vermont, with a Farmer Fundraiser Dinner series. The three donation-based events, which began on Friday, September 16, and continue on September 25 and October 19, feature live music, local baked goods like rose petal shortbread from Nomadic Oven in Burlington and produce from superstar farms such as Pete’s Greens in Greensboro. Details are available through Todd’s supper club Café 51 on Facebook or by contacting her at andreatodd77@yahoo.com.