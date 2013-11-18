Farm to Phone

After spending five years working at Thomas Keller’s French Laundry, Tucker Taylor is now the new culinary gardener at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate. Taylor’s days are filled with the beautiful fruit and vegetables he grows for the winery’s food program. His Instagram feed is equally produce-packed but also includes what he eats and drinks when he isn’t tending to the crops.

