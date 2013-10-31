Fantasy Top Chef Update: The Spooky Side of Vegetarianism [SPOILERS]

Mother’s Day and Halloween collided on last night’s Top Chef: New Orleans. To start, Padma and F&W’s own Gail Simmons introduced their mothers to the cheftestants. Of course it became the Quickfire Challenge. Mama Lakshmi and Mama Simmons chose ingredients that were camouflaged with loads of foil and two teams battled it out. The chefs came up with inventive dishes but only one group came away $10,000 richer.

Exit moms and Gail. Enter Top Chef superfan and Glee star Lea Michele. The chefs’ Elimination Challenge: cook dishes for a Halloween party that she will love. Michele tells them that she usually keeps to a vegan diet but sometimes like to splurge with vegetarian dishes. Mostly, she wanted cheese. The costume party-turned-arancini-fest was a success for some while others proved haunted by the curse of risottos past. For those playing F&W’s Fantasy Top Chef, here are the points earned and lost by chefs last night.

Carrie Mashaney: +1 for making a silky sabayon without a whisk during the Quickfire Challenge. Total points: 41

Nina Compton: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +1 for announcing that she is the “gnocchi queen, baby!” and then proving it with her gnocchetti, which the judges deemed perfect. -3 for being on the bottom of the Elimination Challenge for not caring enough to improve her teammate Michael’s dish. Total points: 34

Travis Masar: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +1 for announcing that the last time he dressed up for Halloween he was a “slutty Santa.” +10 for winning the Elimination Challenge with his vegetable ceviche. Total points: 28

Carlos Gaytan: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +10 for winning the Elimination Challenge with his fried zucchini and creamy goat cheese fondue. Total points: 27

Nicholas Elmi: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +3 for coming out on top of the Elimination Challenge with his butternut squash cannoli. Total points: 24

Stephanie Cmar: +1 for revealing her sweet stalker side by saying, “Lea is adorable. We can hang out. It won’t be creepy at all.” Total points: 22

Brian Huskey: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +1 for coming up with the strange slogan, “Come massage your palate with our spooky spa cuisine.” -3 for being on the bottom of the Elimination Challenge for his boring quinoa salad. Total points: 18

Louis Maldonado: +1 for making a freaky fake thumb out of braised quinoa. Total points: 14

Benedetto Bartolotta: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. -3 for being on the bottom of the Elimination Challenge for his overdressed tomato salad. Total points: 12

Patricia Vega: +2 for being on the winning Quickfire team. +3 for coming out on top of the Elimination Challenge with her supercheesy lemon arancini. Total points: 12

Janine Booth: +2 for besting Michael in Last Chance Kitchen with her toothsome risotto. Total points: 10

Michael Sichel: -10 for being told to pack his knives and go for his unremarkable arancini, “infantile spookiness” and overly sweet sauce. Total points: 8

Here are the chefs whose points did not change this episode: Shirley Chung (40), Justin Devillier (32) and Sara Johannes (25).

Even though Carrie Mashaney holds the lead, it’s still anyone’s game! Congratulations to those who chose to stick with Janine through her Last Chance Kitchen battle royale. For those who opted for Michael Sichel, it’s time to redraft it there is a free chef using F&W’s updated roster.

