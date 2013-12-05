Fantasy Top Chef Update: Restaurant Wars [SPOILER ALERT]

Last night was the Top Chef challenge the cheftestants had been waiting for: Restaurant Wars. They were divided into two groups by drawing knives and given just 24 hours to build a restaurant from the kitchen to the menu to the décor. With guest judges including Momofuku empire builder David Chang and restaurateur extraordinaire David Myers, the pressure was on. While team Fin did swimmingly, team Found was lost (puns brought to you by Tom Colicchio). For those playing F&W’s Fantasy Top Chef, here are the points earned and lost by chefs last night.

Nina Compton: +1 for her analogy that in a restaurant line cooks are the children while the general manager and executive chef are parents who are always fighting. +1 for her pork dish, which the judges thought was great. -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 54

Carrie Mashaney: +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 46

Carlos Gaytan: -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 43

Shirley Chung: +1 for her shrimp paste being the star of the show. -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 41

Nicholas Elmi: +10 for winning Restaurant Wars with his exemplary performance as the executive chef of Fin. Total points: 38

Stephanie Cmar: +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 35

Justin Devillier: -2 for his bad attitude throughout the restaurant opening process and losing his temper over bowls. -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 33

Travis Masar: +3 for being the best general manager Padma has seen in the history of restaurant wars. +1 for doing the patented chef squat to chat with patrons at their tables, which Tom notices and loves. +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 30

Brian Huskey: -1 for his scallop crudo with purple corn relish, which David Chang referred to as “snotty.” +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 23

Sara Johannes: -10 for being told to pack her knives and go for her poor performance as general manager of Found. (She walked away from customers while they were speaking to her and failed to explain the dishes she served to the judges’ table.) Total points: 15

Louis Maldonado: +2 for triumphing over Sara in Last Chance Kitchen. Total points: 12

Keep up to date with the current standings with F&W's updated roster.

