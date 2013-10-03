Fantasy Top Chef Report: Swamp Soiree [SPOILERS]

Last night, the premiere of Top Chef: New Orleans wasted no time getting the 19 cheftestants cooking. With no Quickfire Challenge, they were immediately thrown into the fray with a challenge based around Lousiana’s swamps.

The cheftestants caught beads to determine whether they would cook frog, turtle or alligator for a swampy soiree. Some chefs struggled with the challenge while others triumphed, and there were some chefs we never met at all. (We assume they did just okay and their points have not changed). For those playing F&W’s Fantasy Top Chef, here are the points earned and lost by chefs last night.

Sara Johannes: +2 for making her General Tso's-style alligator so spicy it made Padma swear. +7 for being one of the judges' favorite dishes. Total points: 28.

Nina Compton: +10 for winning with her curried turtle meatballs. Total points: 27.

Carrie Mashaney: +7 for being one of the judges' favorite dishes with her poached frog legs. Total points: 21.

Michael Sichel: +2 for gaining immunity by winning Padma’s Picks. Total points: 21.

Stephanie Cmar: +3 for dropping the first S-bomb. Total points: 19.

Justin Devillier: +2 for gaining immunity by winning Padma’s Picks. Total points: 19.

Aaron Cuschieri: -5 for his pasta with turtle ragù being one of the judges’ least favorite dishes. Total points: 17.

Brian Huskey: +2 for coining the phrase “holy poop.” Total points: 15.

Janine Booth: -5 for wearing sandals and short-shorts in the kitchen. Just because you’re Australian doesn’t mean you get a pass, Janine. Total points: 14.

Jason Cichonski: -3 for cutting himself. Knife safety is important, guys. -3 for cockiness after finishing his dish early. Total points: 14.

Patricia Vega: -5 for her tough alligator being one of the judges’ least favorite dishes. Total points: 9.

Ramon Bojorquez: -10 for being told to pack his knives and leave for daring to put ice in dashi. Total points: 5.

Here are the chefs whose points did not change this episode: Shirley Chung (23), Nicholas Elmi (20), Travis Nasar (16), Benedetto Bartolotta (16), Louis Maldonado (15), Carlos Gaytan (15), Bret Pelaggi (13).

Congratulations to those who drafted Sara Johannes who is currently leading with 28 points! To those who drafted Ramon Bojorquez, looks like it’s time to draft a free agent. Good luck!

Related: Top Chef Dishes

Best Top Chef Restaurants

Gail Simmons Rescues Top Chef Dishes