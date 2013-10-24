Fantasy Top Chef Report: Good Morning Vietnam [SPOILERS]

On last night’s episode of Top Chef: New Orleans, the cheftestants took a break from all things Cajun and Creole and explored the city’s vibrant Vietnamese culture and cuisine.

For the Quickfire challenge, Emeril Lagasse and Baohaus chef Eddie Huang took the chefs on a tour of New Orleans’s shrimping industry and its best Vietnamese restaurants. The Elimination Challenge: Cook a Vietnamese feast featuring a shrimp dish. Some chefs (a few had never eaten a Vietnamese dish in their lives) tried in vain to recreate Southeast Asian flavors, while others triumphed. For those playing F&W’s Fantasy Top Chef, here are the points earned and lost by chefs last night.

Shirley Chung: +10 for winning the Elimination Challenge for her spot-on shrimp dish and brilliant use of butter. +1 for winning the plank-off with her abs of steel. Total points: 40.

Carrie Mashaney:+3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 40.

Nina Compton: +2 for calling Michael Sichel “faker than Pamela Anderson’s breasts.” +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 36.

Justin Devillier: +3 for being on the winning team. +1 for impressing the judges with his flawless pho. -1 for withholding lemongrass from the green team when he had it to spare. Total points: 32.

Sarah Johannes: -3 for being on the losing team (and possibly losing the lemongrass). Total points: 25.

Stephanie Cmar: -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 21.

Nicholas Elmi: +2 for showing us that flip phones still exist. Total points: 19.

Michael Sichel: -1 for forcing a fist bump on one of the shrimpers and non-ironically using the word “bro.” Total points: 18.

Travis Masar: -5 for talking up his Vietnamese knowledge so much (he went as far as to say he could give Emeril a crash course on Vietnam) and then losing—and for possibly losing the lemongrass. Total points: 15.

Benedetto Bartolotta: -3 for being on the losing team. Total points: 13.

Janine Booth: -10 for being told to pack her knives and go for her over-cooked, twice-fried shrimp. +2 for winning the first round of Last Chance Kitchen. Total points: 8.

Patricia Vega: +3 for being on the winning team. Total points: 7.

Here are the remaining chefs whose points did not change this episode: Louis Maldonado (13), Carlos Gaytan (15) and Brian Huskey (18).

For those who drafted Janine, you now have the option to stick with her as she tries to fight her way through Last Chance Kitchen or redraft if there is a free chef. Choose wisely using F&W’s updated roster.

Related: 9 Must-Try Dishes in Vietnam

Vietnamese Recipes

Best Southeast Asian Dishes