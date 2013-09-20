Fantastic Freekah

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

Many years ago, we published a recipe in Food & Wine for frik, or freekeh as it’s more commonly called now, from the always awesome Paula Wolfert. The dish itself was easy, as I recall, but it took three of us more than an hour to clean the toasted green wheat we had purchased (from the only source we could find, Kalustyan’s), separating the grains from the bits of stalk and chaff that clung to them. Fast-forward to today, and this lovely protein- and fiber-rich, slightly smoky whole grain, with the texture of farro and wheat berries, is easy to buy and ready to cook. Freekeh is delicious on its own, with olive oil, salt and fresh herbs; in grain salads, stuffings, pilafs, risotto, tabbouleh; or added to soups.

Related Links: Salads with Grains

Delicious Recipes with Grains and Vegetables

Healthy Soup Recipes