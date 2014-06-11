A Fantastic Finger Lakes Riesling

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Richard Young, associate specialist, Christie’s wine department

What: 2012 Ravines Wine Cellars Dry Riesling

Why: “I have a soft spot for wines from the Finger Lakes because I went to school in Ithaca, New York. I really only discovered Ravines when I was looking for a Finger Lakes Riesling to bring to a classmate’s dinner and was blown away with the quality. Even this basic bottling has great acidity and minerality. For some reason, this reminds me of a dry Riesling from Germany’s Rheinhessen, and is definitely a bargain at this price. Who says there are no great American wines outside California?”

