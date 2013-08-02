Fantastic Austrian Pumpkin Seeds

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

When you think about Austrian cuisine, pumpkin seeds (and pumpkin seed oil) aren’t the first ingredients that pop to mind. Since pumpkin seeds seem to be everywhere right now, in sauces, on breads and rolls, and sprinkled on every salad I see, it’s a good time to get acquainted with these beauties. Not only are they five shades darker and triple in size to the pumpkin seeds you know, they're mineral-rich and three times as tasty too. You can used them any way you would use pepitas—for snacking, in baking, in granola, in Mexican dishes or toasted and sprinkled on just about everything from salads and pilafs to breakfast porridge. About $16 per pound at natural foods markets nationwide.

