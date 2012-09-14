Fantastic and Quick Indian Sauces

Courtesy of William Sonoma

F&W Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki applies her incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

I’ve been a huge fan of Maya Kaimal’s ever since we featured her recipes years ago (one of my favorites: is her Black Pepper Chicken Curry). Luckily for me, she started a sauce company, and now, when I want an Indian quick-fix, I just grab a jar of her Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce from the fridge or the Butter Masala Sauce from my pantry. Sometimes I add chicken or shrimp, and sometimes just vegetables with or without cubes of firm tofu (as a stand-in for paneer). I warm up naan, set out plain yogurt and mango or tomato chutney and dinner is ready in less time than it would take to wait for takeout. The full line of sauces is available at supermarkets and health food stores and online at mayakaimal.com.

Related: Easy Indian Recipes

Healthy Indian Recipes

Delicious Curry Recipes

Chicken Tikka Masala