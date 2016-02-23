Fancy Up Your Toast on National Toast Day

Some dubious national food holidays celebrate ultra-specific, esoteric dishes like cherries jubilee or lobster Newburg or baked ham with pineapple. Today is dedicated to something much simpler and more ubiquitous: the humble piece of toast. Purists can celebrate with a classic buttered slice, but we recommend that you pay proper respect to toast with these recipes.

Chef Gregory Vernick makes these terrific toasts by pureeing frozen peas with mint and butter, then spreading the pea butter on thick slices of sourdough bread with bacon on top. The bread soaks up the bacon fat as it toasts.

These incredibly easy toasts—topped with roasted piquillo peppers, black olive tapenade and white anchovies—are the perfect hors d'oeuvre.

Chef Dylan Fultineer gently pickles oysters in warm Champagne vinegar and lime and lemon juices, so they're just barely cooked, retaining their creamy texture. He serves them as an appetizer on grilled bread, topped with bitter greens like radicchio.

This hearty fork-and-knife dish from Hugh Acheson is perfect for a quick, easy dinner for two or as a starter for four.

© John Kernick

Whipping a rich and delicious white chocolate ganache makes it light and fluffy. Spread on pain de mie bread toasts, it becomes a delicious dessert.

Chef Traci des Jardins creates a gorgeous cold-weather hors d'oeuvre with roasted beets, horseradish cream and rye toast.

The spicy, fragrant sauce in this simple but flavor-packed dish is also great on eggs or grilled fish, so make sure you make extra.