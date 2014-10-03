The Fact and Fiction of Leftover Wine

Opened wine lasts longer in the fridge: true or false? Here, the reality behind three common wine notions.
1. Unopened bottles in the fridge must stay chilled or else they will suffer.
False: They’ll be fine if you take them out of the fridge to store on a shelf.
2. You should vacuum-pump and recork open bottles.
False: Skip the vacuum pump—it will suck out the aroma. Just stick in the cork.
3. Open wine lasts longer in the fridge.
True: The cold temperature slows the oxidation that dulls flavor.
