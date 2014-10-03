The Fact and Fiction of Leftover Wine

Here, the truth behind three common wine notions.

1. Unopened bottles in the fridge must stay chilled or else they will suffer.

False: They’ll be fine if you take them out of the fridge to store on a shelf.

2. You should vacuum-pump and recork open bottles.

False: Skip the vacuum pump—it will suck out the aroma. Just stick in the cork.

3. Open wine lasts longer in the fridge.

True: The cold temperature slows the oxidation that dulls flavor.

