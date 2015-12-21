Facebook’s Holiday Bake-Off Features Live Demos from Curtis Stone and Marcela Valladolid

© Fredrika Stjärne

Watch celebrity chefs bake fan recipes, live.

F&W Editors
December 21, 2015

From the best Christmas cookies to how to pair them with wine or beer, and other expert tricks, we're sharing our best holiday baking tips with you this season. With just a few more days to obsess over holiday food, Facebook is giving you another chance to learn from the pros with their Holiday Bake-Off video series. Celebrity chefs such as Colin Cowie, Curtis Stone, Marcela Valladolid, Johnny Iuzzini and more are live-baking holiday recipes sent in by fans. The full lineup is below:

Andie Mitchell 
Monday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

Buddy Valastro 
Tuesday, December 22, Noon

Curtis Stone
Wednesday, December 23, 1 p.m.

Marcela Valladolid
To be announced.

Johnny Iuzzini
To be announced.

Follow Food & Wine on Facebook and stay up-to-date on the Bake-Off by becoming a fan of Food on Facebook.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up