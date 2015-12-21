Facebook’s Holiday Bake-Off Features Live Demos from Curtis Stone and Marcela Valladolid

From the best Christmas cookies to how to pair them with wine or beer, and other expert tricks, we're sharing our best holiday baking tips with you this season. With just a few more days to obsess over holiday food, Facebook is giving you another chance to learn from the pros with their Holiday Bake-Off video series. Celebrity chefs such as Colin Cowie, Curtis Stone, Marcela Valladolid, Johnny Iuzzini and more are live-baking holiday recipes sent in by fans. The full lineup is below:

Andie Mitchell

Monday, December 21, 7:30 p.m.

Buddy Valastro

Tuesday, December 22, Noon

Curtis Stone

Wednesday, December 23, 1 p.m.

Marcela Valladolid

To be announced.

Johnny Iuzzini

To be announced.

