"Face Book" Brand Food Not Coming Soon, Says Chinese Court

You can't access Facebook in China, and now a court says you won't be able to buy canned vegetables that fraudulently imply association with the social network.

The Zhongshan Pearl River company wanted to register "face book" as a trademark to sell a variety of food and drink items including canned goods, potato chips and coffee. After a challenge from an American company with a remarkably similar name, a Chinese court ruled that the company “violated moral principles” with “obvious intention to duplicate and copy from another high-profile trademark.”

We're no experts on product marketing in China, but we don't actually understand why "face book" food would appeal to anyone. Perhaps this is not a major loss for the Zhongshan Pearl River company.