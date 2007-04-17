Fabulous New Chocolate Find

For years, I’ve bought bittersweet chocolate by the pound, in big blocks, because it’s an economical way to buy the really good stuff. The only problem is that I hate chopping the chocolate: either the chunks are wildly irregular or too big, or the flakes are too thin or too small. I can never get it right. I even have one of those chocolate forks, which does a better job of docking my butcher block than of breaking up the chocolate. I found the perfect solution when I was in Easter bunny mode a few weeks ago and I wandered into Jacques Torres's chocolate emporium here in New York City. I located a perfect chocolate egg and then went looking for the chocolate-coated popcorn that my picky eater adores. I failed to find the popcorn (there’s a chocolate-dipped caramelized version they’re carrying now, which I’m sure is amazing) but 2-pound brown paper bags of chocolate drops caught my eye. I bought two of them and one is almost gone already. The chocolate is deep and delicious and melts dreamily. The quarter-size disks resemble flat chocolate chips and they’re perfect for popping in your mouth—but they also make fabulous hot chocolate (just melt them in a cup of milk), great soufflés and cakes, awesome chocolate chip cookies and divine hot fudge sauce for sundaes. (I bet they'd be fabulous in any chocolate recipes.) And they’re a bargain ($12 for a 2-pound bag; $20 for a 4-pound bag at mrchocolate. com or at their Manhattan or Brooklyn locations)—much less expensive than my go-to 3 1/2-ounce bars of imported bittersweet chocolate from Duane Reade!