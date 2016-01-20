Extremely Cheesy Recipes for National Cheese Lovers Day

Cheesy recipes for cheese lovers.

F&W Editors
January 20, 2016

Here’s proof of how much we, as a country, adore cheese: Not only does cheese have its own national holiday (June 4), but the people who love it get their own day too—today.

1. Beer-and-Cheddar Soup 

It’s hard to go wrong with this soup. It’s extra-rich, with a meaty kick from smoky bacon.

2. Pimento-Cheese-and-Tomato Pie 

This luscious, quiche-like pie is a mash-up of two Southern favorites—tangy pimento cheese and silky tomato pie.

3. Inside-Out Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches 

The best way to improve on a great grilled cheese is to sprinkle some cheese on the outside of the bread. It creates a super-crisp, cheesy crust.

4. Macaroni and Many Cheeses 

This recipe can be made with any semihard cheese but is particularly good with an international blend of French Mimolette, aged Dutch Gouda and American Vella dry Jack. A fine layer of Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano forms a crisp topping.

5. Three-Cheese Fondue with Pickles 

To make an especially rich and creamy fondue, add Brie to a mix of Swiss cheeses.

6. Camembert Baked in the Box 

This tender, melty cheese bakes in its box to keep it from collapsing.

7. Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Quinoa Quesadillas 

Smoky gouda, savory cheddar and hearty quinoa make for an unexpectedly amazing quesadilla filling.

8. Pimento Cheese Grits 

In this luxe side dish, Bobby Flay folds the classic ingredients of pimento cheese (cheddar cheese, cream cheese and roasted peppers) into warm, creamy grits.

9. Broccoli Cheese Dunk 

Gooey and luscious, this addictive starter is like a deconstructed broccoli quesadilla.

 

