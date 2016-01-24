Extra-Spicy Super Bowl Recipes

The best game day recipes for those who like it super-spicy.

F&W Editors
January 24, 2016

Break out the water (or milk if you’re really nervous). These fiery recipes will make you redder in the face than a missed field goal. Here, seven deliciously spicy recipes for a Super Bowl spread.

1. Sriracha Chicken Wings 

Sriracha lovers will devour these spicy, crispy chicken wings. Feel free to dial up or down the heat, depending on your comfort level.

2. Árbol Chile Salsa 

Alex Stupak's spicy, tangy salsa, made with 50 dried arbol chiles, is an amazing all-purpose hot sauce.

3. Zucchini Quesadilla with Spicy Salsa Roja 

Adding fresh zucchini to a cheesy quesadilla livens it up a bit; the bold, spicy salsa gives it an excellent punch.

4. Spicy Guacamole 

Kick up classic guacamole with a little jalapeno and crushed red chili flakes in this 15-minute dish.

5. Spicy Chicken Chili 

Serving this spicy stew is a surefire way to please everyone at the table.

6. Macaroni and Cheese with Jalapeños and Bacon 

Top this creamy mac and cheese with homemade salsa for extra spice.

7. Hot Habanero Chicken Fajitas 

If you love spice, you'll love the floral flavor of habaneros in these quick and easy chicken fajitas.

 

