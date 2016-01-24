Extra-Spicy Super Bowl Recipes

Break out the water (or milk if you’re really nervous). These fiery recipes will make you redder in the face than a missed field goal. Here, seven deliciously spicy recipes for a Super Bowl spread.

Sriracha lovers will devour these spicy, crispy chicken wings. Feel free to dial up or down the heat, depending on your comfort level.

Alex Stupak's spicy, tangy salsa, made with 50 dried arbol chiles, is an amazing all-purpose hot sauce.

Adding fresh zucchini to a cheesy quesadilla livens it up a bit; the bold, spicy salsa gives it an excellent punch.

Kick up classic guacamole with a little jalapeno and crushed red chili flakes in this 15-minute dish.

Serving this spicy stew is a surefire way to please everyone at the table.

Top this creamy mac and cheese with homemade salsa for extra spice.

If you love spice, you'll love the floral flavor of habaneros in these quick and easy chicken fajitas.