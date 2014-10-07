Extra-Crispy, Ultra-Tender Chicken Wings You Can Eat in One Bite

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

Crispy-outside, tender-inside, homemade chicken wings in two hours. Need we say more?

Ok, fine: These wings are ridiculously easy to prepare. Pressure-cooking tenderizes the meat very quickly, and a dusting of cornstarch before deep-frying keeps the outside crispy. We finish ours with Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wing Sauce, but you can use any sauce you like (teriyaki? mustard sauce? Sriracha?). Whip these up in time for the game on Sunday and you'll have lots of happy guests.

Equipment: Pressure-Cooker

Get the full recipe at Chefsteps.com

Related: 21 Fantastic Chicken Wings

22 Fast Game Day Snacks

15 Fast Snacks From Star Chefs