Expert Tart Tips from Nancy Silverton

In this week’s video from Panna, baker extraordinaire Nancy Silverton reveals a few key tips for perfectly filling a tart shell. 

F&W Editors
November 03, 2014

Thanksgiving, a.k.a. the Super Bowl for pies and tarts, is just a few weeks away. Much in the same way that athletes practice and work out before competing in a game, bakers should take some time to try out techniques and recipes before the big fall feast. In this week’s video from Panna, baker extraordinaire Nancy Silverton reveals a few key tips for perfectly filling a tart shell. Watch the video today; then, try out Silverton’s moves on one of these incredible recipes.

