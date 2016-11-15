What The Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Eats in a Day

It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is hot stuff—not only is he this year's highest-paid actor in Hollywood, raking in a cool $64.5 million in 2016 alone, but he's also just been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, for obvious reasons. The wrestler-turned-actor stands 6'5" and weighs in at 245 pounds (of pure muscle), but it's his wholesome rep and positive family-oriented outlook that gives us the warm-and-fuzzies.

"I've made big sweeping changes in my career over the years, which have served me nicely," he told the mag. "But I feel that the big sweeping changes that happened in my life, in my relationships, of being a dad, of being a partner, and the things that I was and the things that I am, has really lent itself to a confidence... We just have this awesome family that is truly non-traditional but so rooted in love. And that's such a cool thing. I'm very proud of it."

Don't get us wrong, we also love Johnson's abs. Just in case you're wondering what it takes to look like a superhero irl—in addition to the requisite daily cardio, 100 pound dumbbells, and all the rest of it—here's a brief rundown of everything we know about his eating habits.

1. He eats five times a day. "Diet-wise, I generally eat five meals a day," he told Bodybuilding.com. "I'm very prepared and organized, and everything is planned out in advance. It's all measured depending on what I'm training to achieve. Usually I start off my day with some dead cow and oatmeal for breakfast. The other staples in my diet include chicken, steak fillets, egg whites, oatmeal, broccoli, halibut, rice, asparagus, baked potato, leafy salads, peppers, mushrooms, and onions, and then also some casein protein."

2. But when he's prepping for a role, he'll eat seven times a day. In a 2014 interview with USA Today, Johnson showcased an entire day's worth of pre-Hercules calories: two steak meals, two fish meals, two chicken meals, and a protein drink. The paper's reporter tried to eat it all in one sitting. The things we do for journalism, amirite?

3. When he's working, his meals are all pre-portioned, pre-cut up, and packaged to grab and go. That way, he can consume all the right nutrition without thinking too much about it—or being tempted by junk food or craft services.

4. The quantities he consumes are astounding. Last year, before they got too busy with the elections, Five Thirty-Eight analyzed Johnson's diet and found that he eats 10 pounds of food each day—"The 42-year old actor consumes pounds of animal protein to maintain his immense bulk," Walt Hickey writes. "His seven daily meals include a total of 2.3 pounds of cod and 12 eggs, plus steak and chicken — but he also manages to eat two potatoes, some vegetables, rice, and so on." Over the course of one year, that's 821 pounds of cod (just for kicks: an Atlantic cod can grow up to 6'7" long and weighs 120 pounds on average).

5. When he's off duty, Johnson indulges his sweet tooth. After wrapping a shoot, Johnson gives into his sweet tooth—digging into cinnamon buns and peanut butter brownies.

He also loves some Aunt Jemima pancakes.