Everything You Need to Know About Stephanie Izard’s Duck Duck Goat

For over a year we’ve been waiting with bated, noodle-craving breath for Stephanie Izard’s Duck Duck Goat to open. And now, it’s finally happening. The “reasonably authentic Chinese” restaurant is opening at last in Chicago’s Fulton Market on Thursday, March 24.

© GALDONES PHOTOGRAPHY/Duck Duck Goat

A departure from her usual, only somewhat Asian-inspired cuisine, the food at Duck Duck Goat is a collection of dishes inspired by Izard’s travels through China like hand-pulled noodles and soup dumplings, and as well as Americanized Chinese dishes prompted by her childhood in Connecticut like crab Rangoon and mu shu pancakes. “Duck Duck Goat is combination of my childhood favorites and my interpretation of what I’ve learned abroad,” she says. “You can order fried rice and eggrolls but also try something new.”

© GALDONES PHOTOGRAPHY/Duck Duck Goat

The menu is divided into seven sections: dim sum, hot soups, cold dishes, noodles, fried rice, main and large dishes (think big, shareable platters of things like Sichuan-style chicken with chiles and crispy frog legs). The “goat” in the name doesn’t only connect the restaurant with Izard’s other spots, Girl and the Goat and Little Goat. It also appears on the menu in things like sui gok (rice dumplings filled with ground goat) and goat belly lo mein. Everything at the restaurant is made from scratch including the dough for the noodles, dumpling wrappers, sauces like XO, hoisin and oyster, and even the fortune cookies.

© GALDONES PHOTOGRAPHY/Duck Duck Goat

Duck Duck Goat is only open for dinner and accepting reservations now.

Stay tuned to F&W’s Facebook for a live preview of the space from Izard on Thursday.