Everything You Can Do with a Jar of Kimchi

Now is the time to stock up on kimchi; recent studies have shown the pungent Korean condiment could increase metabolic activity and help with digestion. Don't worry—you don't have to eat it straight (although we love it right from the jar). From savory waffles to amazing bacon burgers, here are 11 ways to put a jar of kimchi to good use.
1. Waffles
Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese.
2. Stir-Fry
Add kimchi to delicious pork stir-fry.
Or try this vegetarian eggplant version.
3. French Fries
How do you upgrade fries? Top them with caramelized kimchi, grilled Korean-style beef and Sriracha-spiked mayonnaise.
4. Congee
Spicy kimchi is a great addition to the classic Chinese soup.
5. Pancakes
Jarred kimchi liquid flavors these chewy pancakes.
6. Bloody Marys
This clever bloody Mary variation gets its heat and flavor from pureed kimchi, along with a dash of Sriracha chile sauce.
7. Polenta
Top creamy polenta with bright and spicy kimchi.
8. Collard Greens
"I don't think a cuisine should ever stop growing," says star chef Hugh Acheson, who adds chopped kimchi to the cream sauce for his take on the classic Southern side.
9. Dumplings
Gyoza wrappers make quick work of these pork-and-kimchi dumplings.
10. Burgers
Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack-inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce.
11. Micheladas
This fun twist on the refreshing Mexican beverage features kimchi juice and kimchi skewers for a garnish.
