Everything You Can Do with an English Muffin

A toasted English muffin, with its butter-caressing nooks and crannies, is a perfect simple breakfast. But if you happen to find yourself tiring of it, don’t let the rest of the plastic sleeve go to waste. Here, five great ideas for how to use English muffins that go way beyond toast.

Toasted and garlic-rubbed cubes of English muffins make delicious croutons for a classic Caesar salad.

English muffins make fantastic cheeseburger buns.

Those nooks and crannies aren’t just good for catching butter or jam. They’re also great for collecting gooey pockets of cheese in a grilled cheese sandwich.

This savory bread budding combines all the classic breakfast sandwich ingredients—English muffins, bacon, egg and cheese—into a hearty brunch dish.

Toss spaghetti with a lemony sauce, almonds, garlic, anchovy past and English muffin crumbs for crunch.