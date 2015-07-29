Every Dipping Sauce You’ll Ever Need

Whether you’re snacking on a dumpling, feasting on roast chicken or crunching down on fresh vegetable crudités, a good dipping sauce can make all the difference. Here, 11 recipes for dipping sauces for every occasion.

1. Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce

Padma Lakshmi calls this sauce “liquid heaven.” She purees sticky dates with fresh mint, lemon juice and chile, creating a sweet, bright-flavored and slightly spicy sauce. It’s stellar with kathi rolls but also great on a sandwich.

2. Peanut Dipping Sauce

Coarse, flavor-packed peanut butter is incredible in this fragrant Burmese-inspired dip. Try it with raw vegetables.

3. Dumpling Dipping Sauce

This four-ingredient sauce is super-simple to make and is delicious with any type of dumpling, from pork to tofu.

4. LocoL Dipping Sauce

Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi season their awesome tomato-based spicy sauce with Korean chile paste and use it with everything from fries to onion rings to chicken.

5. Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce

This indispensible dipping sauce is served with every Vietnamese meal.

6. Spicy Citrus Dipping Sauce

Superquick and vibrant, this terrific sauce is best with grilled shrimp or fish.

7. Lemon-Oregano Dipping Sauce

The perfect dip for artichokes.

8. Grainy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Serve this piquant sauce with juicy meats like lamb.

9. Spicy Asian Dipping Sauce

Though this sweet-salty Indonesian dipping sauce is sensational in its own right, it’s best with grilled beef, poached chicken or grilled salmon.

10. Ginger-Ponzu Dipping Sauce

This tangy sauce is essential for crispy tempura.

11. Honey Dipping Sauce

A touch of fish sauce gives this sweet, sticky sauce terrific complexity. Serve it with grilled chicken.

