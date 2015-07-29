Every Dipping Sauce You’ll Ever Need

Whether you’re snacking on a dumpling, feasting on roast chicken or crunching down on fresh vegetable crudités, a good dipping sauce can make all the difference. Here, 11 recipes for dipping sauces for every occasion.

F&W Editors
July 29, 2015

1. Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce 
Padma Lakshmi calls this sauce “liquid heaven.” She purees sticky dates with fresh mint, lemon juice and chile, creating a sweet, bright-flavored and slightly spicy sauce. It’s stellar with kathi rolls but also great on a sandwich.

2. Peanut Dipping Sauce 
Coarse, flavor-packed peanut butter is incredible in this fragrant Burmese-inspired dip. Try it with raw vegetables.

3. Dumpling Dipping Sauce 
This four-ingredient sauce is super-simple to make and is delicious with any type of dumpling, from pork to tofu.

4. LocoL Dipping Sauce 
Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi season their awesome tomato-based spicy sauce with Korean chile paste and use it with everything from fries to onion rings to chicken.

5. Nuoc Cham Dipping Sauce 
This indispensible dipping sauce is served with every Vietnamese meal.

6. Spicy Citrus Dipping Sauce 
Superquick and vibrant, this terrific sauce is best with grilled shrimp or fish.

7. Lemon-Oregano Dipping Sauce 
The perfect dip for artichokes.

8. Grainy Mustard Dipping Sauce 
Serve this piquant sauce with juicy meats like lamb.

9. Spicy Asian Dipping Sauce 
Though this sweet-salty Indonesian dipping sauce is sensational in its own right, it’s best with grilled beef, poached chicken or grilled salmon.

10. Ginger-Ponzu Dipping Sauce 
This tangy sauce is essential for crispy tempura.

11. Honey Dipping Sauce 
A touch of fish sauce gives this sweet, sticky sauce terrific complexity. Serve it with grilled chicken.

