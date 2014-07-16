Ever Wanted to Taste a Watermelon Cloud?

A creatively made (and described) rosé.

Kristin Donnelly
July 16, 2014

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Coly Den Haan, co-owner and sommelier of a wine bar and restaurant, The Must, in downtown Los Angeles

What: 2013 La Clarine Farm Rosé Sierra Foothills

Why: “La Clarine is one of my favorite rosés, and is made with such care and creativity, it’s hard to believe the price. A blend of Syrah and Mourvèdre grown in the Sierra Foothills, this wine is bottled unfiltered and unfined, giving it a complex texture and a watermelon cloud mouthfeel. Don’t let the murky pinkness fool you, this rosé is elegant, bright and unique.”

