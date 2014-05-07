Even Chefs Can’t Resist Unlimited Margaritas

Chef Brian Huston reveals his biggest, boozy weakness. 

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

“What I drink most is tequila—Sauza or Don Julio—on the rocks with lime, or a margarita,” says Chicago chef Brian Huston. “I got into a lot of trouble at a Christmas party once because there were unlimited margaritas.”

