Erin Andrews on Co-Hosting Dancing with the Stars and Drinking Pinot Grigio with Hockey Players in Italy

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” SNACK

After dress rehearsal on Dancing With The Stars, [my co-host] Tom Bergeron and I always run into craft services and have a toasted PB&J together. It gives me a little bit of energy. Then I usually have a good-size dinner after the show. I’m not somebody who will miss a meal.

EGG ENCOURAGEMENT

My girlfriend recently taught me how to make a Spanish fried egg. You shake the pan while you spoon olive oil over the egg as it’s folding over onto itself. If you say “Give it a home, give it a home” as you shake the pan, which is what my friend says, it seems to help a lot.

MARIO BATALI THROWDOWN

I was on The Chew, which I found to be the most nerve-racking situation ever. Mario asked me to lay asparagus down for him as we were making a fish dish. I was trying to lay it down perfectly in the pan, and he was like, “No, no, no, just throw it.”

DATING A PRO HOCKEY PLAYER

My boyfriend [Jarret Stoll of the Minnesota Wild] eats pretty healthy, but he’ll have ice cream and Froot Loops before he goes to bed. He has no body fat, which is really frustrating. I gained the “relationship 10 pounds” when the two of us first started dating.

PINOT GRIGIO FOR BIG GUYS

My boyfriend and I started drinking Pinot Grigio. The other Canadian hockey players were like, “We won’t drink that.” Then we all went to Italy and drank Pinot Grigio together on the Amalfi Coast.

ENGAGEMENT CHICKEN

One thing I love about Ina Garten is that you can watch her videos online. I’ll sit with my laptop and make Engagement Chicken with her. She swears it works [to get your boyfriend to propose].

BEST STADIUM FOOD

In Boston, Fenway Franks at a Red Sox game are the best. The garlic fries where the Giants play in San Francisco are insanely amazing.

DANCING WITH THE STARS DREAM

I would love to have Gordon Ramsay compete on the show. It would be great to have some of that aggression and personality.