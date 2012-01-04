Eric Ripert's Coconut Coq au Vin

Food & Wine
January 04, 2012

 Chef Eric Ripert

© Nigel Parry
Chef Eric Ripert

F&W’s month of Iconversations continued today with a live chat on our Facebook wall with chef Eric Ripert. Best known for his extraordinary seafood at Le Bernardin in New York City, the French chef’s globetrotting show on PBS, Avec Eric, has shown that his talent stretches far beyond fish. In his exotic take on a traditional Burgundian coq au vin, Ripert uses coconut milk to add richness to the cozy winter stew.

