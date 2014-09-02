Eric Ripert's 3 Tips for Finding Inspiration in the Kitchen

In this series, photographer Melanie Dunea of My Last Supper takes a peek into the minds of working chefs and gets them to reveal their most prized possessions.

Chef superstar Eric Ripert shows off his prized culinary library for this week's Treasured: Eric Ripert. Here, he shares three ways to be inspired in the kitchen.

1. Travel, and as often as you can, go to the source. Go where the food has come from to have an understanding of where it has come from, and you will have more respect for it.

2. Eat as much as you can, food from different chefs and different cuisines.

3. Keep an open mind. A lot of young chefs make the mistake of sticking to one thing they know. For instance, I don’t mind molecular cuisine, but a lot of chefs who were inspired by it stick to it instead of having an open mind, and many other chefs refuse it. But the fact is, that it exists and in many aspects is interesting. Have an open mind because that will help you progress and it will help you to integrate techniques into your own cooking.

