Eric Ripert Innovates Through Design and Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© John Kernick

Chicken and Okra Fricassee.

On Friday in New York City, revered chef Eric Ripert and business partner Maguy Le Coze will debut a new interior for their epic French seafood flagship, Le Bernardin. Today, the New York Times presents a compelling slideshow of the restaurant's evolution over 25 years, with a preview of the overhauled space by architects Bentel & Bentel. In the quest for modernity, there will be fewer seats, more metal, and a new lounge — jackets not required. Ripert has always kept the NYC staple relevant by staying open to new ideas and flavors, like he did on a trip to Brazil with Food & Wine in 2006. There, Ripert came up with this Chicken and Okra Fricassee, based on a traditional recipe but lightened with lemongrass and ginger.