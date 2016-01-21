The Endless Orchard Wants to Plant Fruit Trees Across the Country

Eating something you found on the street might seem like a weird concept to many city-dwellers, but that's exactly what the creators of The Endless Orchard have in mind. The project is the brainchild of Fallen Fruit, an 11-year-old collaboration between artists David Burns and Austin Young that focuses entirely on fruit-themed creativity. The pair works on getting fruit trees planted and mapped in public spaces, with local communities caring for these newly planted resources (and eventually benefitting from some awesome free produce). Burns and Young have mapped "Urban Fruit Trails" around Los Angeles, and a few of their supporters have mapped similar trails as far away as Denmark.

Now Burns and Young want to plant 200 trees around Los Angeles Historic State Park, then take the concept nationwide using an app and website that will make it much easier for others to tag their own trees. Intrigued? Go support their Kickstarter!