In case you want to know everything there is to know about, say, the Noiret grape variety—for instance that it's a mid-season red wine grape that's a complex interspecific hybrid resulting from a cross made in 1973 between NY65.0467.08 and Steuben—you should immediately hoof it over to the new University of California Integrated Viticulture Online site, which you can find here. It's a great time-waster, if you happen to be a wine-obsessive type.