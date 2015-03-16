This Encyclopedic Cookbook Will Get You Inspired for Spring

Chef Karen Hatfield constantly refers to this great cookbook. 

March 16, 2015

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Karen Hatfield, The Sycamore Kitchen in Los Angeles

The Book: Culinary Artistry by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page (1996)

“My husband [Quinn Hatfield] and I have hundreds and hundreds of cookbooks, but one we both constantly refer to is Culinary Artistry. It’s a great reference source for seasonality and ingredients that go great together. It’s a staple for chefs, and also a terrific book for the home cook because it’s like an encyclopedia and it helps get the creative juices flowing.”

