Emperor Nero Had a Spicy Way of Saying “I’m Sorry” After Killing His Wife

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. Roman Emperor Nero killed his wife in 65 AD; then burned a year’s worth of cinnamon to show remorse.

2. Which part of brain is named for food? The amygdala, which controls fear and emotion, is named for the Latin word for almond because of its shape.

3. Ever wondered why you have to eat all your vegetables to earn your dessert? The word “dessert” comes from French word “desservir,” meaning, “to clear the table.”

4. Beer bubbles defy gravity! Research has found they move in loop: up center of glass, down edges, up center.

5. There wasn’t always a prize in every box. Until 1912, Cracker Jack boxes contained coupons.

6. Seventy six-percent of Americans eat the ears first when handed a chocolate bunny.

7. Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Carnan exclaimed, "Man oh Manischewitz,” (the kosher company’s motto) on a moonwalk in 1973.

