Emeril Lagasse’s Bacony Sauteed Radishes

To anyone who disses radishes, this one’s for you. Emeril Lagasse sautés the root vegetables with bacon, shallots, orange juice, and butter. The end result is a bowl full of crisp-yet-tender, perfectly browned radishes that will convert any doubter.

January 19, 2012

Emeril Lagasse is a busy man. Along with his restaurant empire, his multitude of cookbooks and his TV spots—he’s a regular judge on this season’s Top Chef—the New Orleans–based chef runs his own charity for underprivileged kids. One recent success of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation is a culinary arts program for New Orleans high-school students. The foundation is also setting up a community farm in New Orleans. One possible crop: radishes. “Radishes grow just about anywhere,”Lagasse says in our February issue. “People think, ‘Oh it’s just a radish.’ But radishes are delicious, and people don’t think of cooking them.” For a quick and versatile side dish, Lagasse sautés radishes and their greens with tangy orange butter and crispy bacon. You can help the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and other inspiring chef-run organizations featured in Chefs Make Change by visiting foodandwine.com/donate.

