Emeril Lagasse’s Bacony Sauteed Radishes

Emeril Lagasse is a busy man. Along with his restaurant empire, his multitude of cookbooks and his TV spots—he’s a regular judge on this season’s Top Chef—the New Orleans–based chef runs his own charity for underprivileged kids. One recent success of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation is a culinary arts program for New Orleans high-school students. The foundation is also setting up a community farm in New Orleans. One possible crop: radishes. “Radishes grow just about anywhere,”Lagasse says in our February issue. “People think, ‘Oh it’s just a radish.’ But radishes are delicious, and people don’t think of cooking them.” For a quick and versatile side dish, Lagasse sautés radishes and their greens with tangy orange butter and crispy bacon. You can help the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and other inspiring chef-run organizations featured in Chefs Make Change by visiting foodandwine.com/donate.

Related: More Recipes from Emeril Lagasse

Delicious Radish Recipes

Quick and Tasty Side Dishes