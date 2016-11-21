Elmo and Cookie Monster Met the Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen Guy

A couple of months ago, Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka, better known as his alter ego Pikotaro, released a catchy yet bizarre sing-song spoken-word ditty called "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen." The video immediately went viral and, at time of publication, has earned nearly 90 million views on YouTube. We think there might be a hidden and/or deeper meaning to the song that we're not quite enlightened enough to grasp, but on the surface, the tune is all about what happens when you merge pens with fruit—especially apples and pineapples. Here's the original Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen video:

Pikotaro recently made a guest appearance on Sesame Street Japan (which, fyi, has its own standalone YouTube channel full of great videos—like an Elmo travel vlog wherein he dines at a moving sushi restaurant and eats wasabi for the first time) where he crashed a Cookie Monster and Elmo original rendition of the PAPP song—theirs is called Cookie-Butter-Choco-Cookie—and teaches them the correct dance moves (wrists out!).

The lyrics to Sesame Street's take on the PPAP song are totally nonsensical, but somehow catchy: "I have a cookie, I have a choco, uhhhhh, choco-cookie! I have a cookie, I have a butter, uhhhhh, butter-cookie! Choco-cookie, butter-cookie, uhhhhh, cookie-butter-choco-cookie!"

Cookie Monster and Elmo (Cookie-chan and Elmo-chan, according to Pikotaro) have both been making plenty of headway in the world of food videos lately. Earlier this month, on his 47th birthday, Cookie baked with YouTube cooking celebrity Rosanna Pansino. Elmo, on the other hand, is just getting started in the kitchen and has been taking a book-based approach to the learning process.