Eli Kulp on Picking his Own Mushrooms

Eli Kulp of Fork in Philadelphia is one of Food & Wine's amazing 2014 Best New Chefs. Here, he reveals his current obsessions.

Kitchen Arts & Letters

If there was a pantheon of American gastronomy, Kitchen Arts & Letters bookshop in New York City would be it. It’s where I go when I need inspiration for menus. It’s got more top-level food writing per square foot than anywhere in the country, and probably in the entire world.

Field Trips

We take a lot of staff field trips. We get out in the forest and pick mushrooms, or go meet a cheesemaker. One of my favorites is Meadowset Farm & Apiary in Landenberg, PA. They produce alpine-style sheep-milk cheese, and lamb and honey. Everyone comes back pumped up.

Beck

He’s at the top of my list. I appreciate the way he constantly evolves; he’s playing music at a very high level. I feel like there are a lot of parallels between the style of music Beck started out doing in the early ’90s and how he’s changed, and my early career as a cook and where I am now.

