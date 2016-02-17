Eggs Won’t Give You a Heart Attack, Says Study

For decades, eggs suffered a bad reputation for being high in cholesterol. Thus, the egg white omelet became a staple of health-conscious brunchers everywhere. But as the USDA and Deptarment of Health and Human Services suggested with their dietary guidelines earlier this year, we now think there's no reason limit the dietary cholesterol in your morning scramble. Now the University of Eastern Finland in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition offers further reassurance that regularly eating eggs won't give you a heart attack.

Researchers assessed the diets of over a thousand men in the late 1980s, then followed up with them 21 years later. The subjects who regularly ate an average of one egg a day saw no difference in their risk of cardiovascular disease than those who didn't. Furthermore, even the men who were genetically predisposed to heart attacks, owing to an impaired ability to metabolize cholesterol, showed no increased risk. It's great news for fans of frittatas and anyone looking for something to eat that won't clog their arteries.



RELATED: Broccoli Frittata Recipes