Eggs, They're What's for Dinner

Whether served up sunny-side with crispy toast or tossed in buttery pasta, the greatest and most satisfying breakfast item to eat for dinner is the humble egg. Here are nine killer recipes to get your egg fix after dark:

1. Quick Korean Egg Custards with Shrimp

These silky, light and supersimple egg custards are topped with sweet shrimp, fresh scallion and toasted sesame seeds.

2. Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs

The bones of a rotisserie chicken give the stock for this ramen extra flavor.

3. Chicken and Egg Stir-Fry

Chicken and eggs come together for this delicious stir0fry in a slight nod to chicken fried rice.

4. Tortilla Soup with Egg

Tortilla soup takes a cue from egg drop soup to give you a huevo taco in soup form.

5. Eggs Baked Over Sautéed Mushrooms and Spinach

The earthy mushrooms and spinach make this dish great with a fruity Gamay from France's Beaujolais region.

6. Spaghettini with Arugula, Pancetta, Herbs and Eggs

In this version of spaghetti carbonara, Andrew Zimmern adds fresh herbs and peppery arugula, and fries eggs in nutty browned butter before tossing with pasta.



RELATED: Bucatini Carbonara

7. Bacalhau à Brás (Salt Cod, Eggs and Potatoes)

Bacalhau à Brás is one of the most famous Portuguese dishes and is considered the ultimate comfort meal in Portugal. The dish uses many of the quintessential ingredients found in Portuguese cooking: bacalhau (salt cod), eggs, potatoes and black olives.

8. Poached Eggs in Red Wine Sauce

Like its meaty cousin, beef bourguignon, oeufs en meurette features a rich red wine sauce with a garnish of sautéed bacon, pearl onions and mushrooms.

9. Steak-and-Eggs Pad Thai

Skirt steak is the ideal cut of beef for a fast stir-fry because it’s so thin that it cooks up quickly.

Related: How to Make the Perfect Deviled Egg: Tips From a Convert

3 Wines to Pair with Eggs Benedict

6 Best-Ever Egg Salad Sandwiches