The Egg Calculator: A Mathemetician's Tool for Cooking Perfect Sous Vide Eggs Every Time

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

When it comes to cooking (or anything, really), what could be more empowering than the knowledge that your efforts will yield awesome results? It's part of our core philosophy at ChefSteps that using superior predictive tools—in combination with great techniques and recipes—will help us all become better cooks. We're throwing serious brain power behind that belief, and it's with considerable excitement that we introduce you to our very first effort: a predictive calculator that allows you to precisely control the texture of your sous vide eggs. Developed by mathematician Douglas Baldwin, the Egg Calculator gives a precise temperature and time for slow-cooking eggs, with consistent results—a job no egg timer can do.

Visit ChefSteps to use the egg calculator and read about the experiments that led to its creation.

