Editors' Dream Food Trips to Take in 2015

Where would you make a pilgrimage for a meal? Here, F&W’s editors and staff list their favorite food destinations worth traveling for.

Nashville

The 404 Kitchen

This tiny restaurant updates Southern dishes with Italian flavors. Chef Matt Bolus’s buttermilk burrata was a perfect nod to a trendy ingredient and ideal with anasazi beans, brussels sprout slaw and cornpone. —Dana Cowin

the404nashville.com.

Pinewood Social

A large social club with a bowling alley is not where I was expecting to find amazing fried chicken. But I did! It was my dream crust (very crispy; not too thick, not too thin), with juicy meat. —Dana Cowin

pinewoodsocial.com.

Ade

This is one of rock-star chef Jonathan Waxman’s recent forays from New York into another city. I couldn’t resist ordering some JW classics, like his twice-cooked russet potatoes dusted with Grana Padano. —Dana Cowin

adelesnashville.com.

Seattle

Westward

Chef Zoi Antonitsas’s Greek heritage informs much of the menu at this “Wes Anderson does nautical”–styled restaurant. Her wood-baked, luxuriously creamy gigante beans with tomatoes come topped with crunchy breadcrumbs. They’re one of the country’s greatest values at $9. —Dana Cowin

westwardseattle.com.

Los Angeles

Alimento

Sitting next to Top Chef Duels winner CJ Jacobson didn’t convince me that this place is hot; Zach Pollack’s spectacular pasta did. My favorite was the tortellini in brodo “al contrario,” with the broth inside the pasta. —Dana Cowin

alimentola.com.

Petit Trois

America is having a French-food moment. And in L.A., there’s no better place to taste the trend than at Petit Trois. Ludo Lefebvre’s menu is short and divine, with garlicky escargot drenched in parsley butter. —Dana Cowin

petittrois.com.

Portland, Oregon

Multnomah Whiskey Library

If a Harvard professor designed a whiskey classroom, this would be it. More than 1,000 bottles line the shelves in a quiet, spacious, high-ceiling, dark-wood-and-exposed-brick space. The smart waiters know everything about the spirits on the 50-page list. This might be my favorite bar in the world. —Dana Cowin

multnomahwhiskeylibrary.com.

Christchurch, New Zealand

For chef Giulio Sturla’s tasting menu at Roots. He changes it every day.—Ray Isle

Mombasa, Kenya

To eat fresh grilled fish with tamarind, coconut and chiles at one of the fish markets.—Ben Mims

Oslo

For crazy-creative Norwegian food at Maaemo. Plus, my great-grandparents emigrated from there.—Maren Ellingboe

Phoenix

I would most certainly fly there to have one of Chris Bianco’s pistachio-topped Pizza Rosas at Pizzeria Bianco.—Megan Krigbaum

Chiang Mai, Thailand

I’d hightail it to Lamduan right off the superhighway for the best khao soi in the world.—Caitlin Drexler

Basque Country, Spain

For a meal at Arzak, Mugaritz or Etxebarri. There’s a reason why the region holds so many Michelin stars!—Erin Laverty Healy

Glasgow

I’ve been following the morning deliveries from Bakery47 on Instagram and have been craving their vanilla custard buns, rye honey soda bread and custard-filled cake.—Sara Parks bakery47.com

Havana

Just to have a mojito on the patio of Hotel Nacional (not a meal…but there’s plant life involved).—Justine Sterling

Montreal

For Joe Beef’s outrageous Paris-Brest: a sandwich of foie gras, ham, truffles and mustard sauce. I had it for my birthday last year and still dream about it.—Chelsea Morse

Tuscany, Italy

To stay at Castiglion del Bosco and eat at Campo del Drago, surrounded by Montalcino vineyards.—Kaleigh Richter

Melbourne, Australia

To see my friends and eat their food at Attica, Coda, Cumulus and MoVida, plus any vegetable cooked by Matt Wilkinson.—Roy Choi

Chengdu, China

I would head immediately to Yu Bo’s Family Kitchen and snack away to my heart’s content. His 16 vegetable pickles that start every meal are a mosaic of edible art.—Andrew Zimmern

Colts Neck, New Jersey

I drive an hour from my home for the Treats by Eileen granola at the farmers’ market. The trip burns serious fuel, but it’s worth the trek!—Jamie Elliott

